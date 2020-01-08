More than 30 protestors arrested in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Nearly 30 TDP functionaries and Amaravati JAC leaders were arrested at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday. They were being shifted into different police stations in and around the Vijayawada city.

The protestors have been continuing their protests.

Police foiled the programme of the Bus Yatra from Vijayawada to all the thirteen districts, being organized by Amaravati Parirakshana JAC.

As the police did not allow the buses to start their tour and taken away the farmers and protestors who were trying to board the buses, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with other political party leaders rushed to the spot.

When the JAC leaders and Chandrababu Naidu demanded the police to allow the buses to the state tour to create awareness among the public on the distressed conditions of the Amaravati farmers after the announcement of the three capitals proposal, the police denied by saying that there was no proper permission for the buses.