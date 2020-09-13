More than 50 MLAs of YSRCP involved in criminal records: Kala Venkata Rao

Amaravati: The ruling YSRCP MLAs and MPs were terribly afraid of the latest Supreme Court's drive to get information on the criminal antecedents of politicians in the country, observed the TDP AP president K Kala Venkat Rao on Sunday in a statement.

Venkat Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MP V Vijayasai Reddy were being shaken after the Apex Court has asked the High Court of Andhra Pradesh for providing details of law makers having pending criminal cases.

The TDP leader stated that over 50 MLAs of the YSRCP were accused in serious criminal cases. Apart from that, about 9 Ministers were also involved in criminal offences. Cases of atrocities were pending against seven MPs of the ruling party in AP. As a result, all these people's representatives were shivering at the thought of the next orders of the Supreme Court, Venkata Rao said.

He said that for over 8 years, the illegal assets cases were pending against CM Jagan Reddy and his co-accused Vijayasai Reddy. The Chief Minister and the MP owed an explanation to the people of AP on this count. Can Jagan Reddy write to the Supreme Court asking for a speedy disposal of his corruption cases?, the TDP leader questioned.

Venkat Rao said that the general public were facing the bad consequences of the ruling party's chaotic, lawless and inhuman activities ever since it came to power.

The Chief Minister himself has no respect for the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar. In its place, Jagan Reddy has been implementing his grandfather Raja Reddy's faction-driven and fascist Constitution.

He deplored that gangsters and criminals have pushed AP into a deep crisis and lawlessness. CM has turned the State into a Police State. The High Court itself has rightly commented that 'Khakhistocracy' was suppressing the rights of the people in the State, he added.