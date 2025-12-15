C M Ibrahim announces launch of new regional party in Karnataka on January 24

Kalaburagi : Former JD(S) leader C.M. Ibrahim, who was expelled from the party on charges of anti-party activities, has announced the launch of a new regional political party in Karnataka. Addressing a gathering after a meeting of the Nav Karnataka Andolana in Kalaburagi, Ibrahim said the new party will formally come into existence on January 24 and will seek to provide an alternative political platform rooted in social justice and inclusive governance.

Ibrahim stated that discussions are underway with like-minded leaders and supporters, and the party’s name and election symbol will be finalised in the coming days. He underlined that the proposed outfit will draw inspiration from the ideals of Basavanna and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, focusing on equality, constitutional values and the empowerment of marginalised communities. “Our aim is to build a platform that represents the aspirations of the common people and addresses their real concerns,” he said.

The veteran leader had earlier hinted at floating a new party and had launched sharp attacks on the JD(S) leadership. In a sarcastic remark, he had said the JD(S) was “sitting at the BJP bus stand without having a bus of its own,” reflecting his displeasure over the party’s alliance with the BJP. When asked whether he would return to the Congress, Ibrahim had dismissed the possibility, stating that he was mentally clear and committed only to public interest.

Ibrahim’s exit from the JD(S) followed deep differences after the party announced its alliance with the BJP. As the then state president of the JD(S), he had openly criticised the decision, claiming the alliance was finalised without his knowledge. He had also convened meetings of his supporters and declared allegiance to the INDIA bloc, moves that eventually led to his expulsion in 2023.

The announcement of a new party once again highlights a recurring trend in Karnataka politics, where leaders breaking away from major parties attempt to carve out regional alternatives. However, political observers note that while such initiatives attract initial attention, sustaining mass support remains a significant challenge in the state’s highly competitive political landscape.