From Boardrooms to Backpacking: Why an Oracle Professional Choose Passion Over a Rs 30 Lakh Career

A Chennai-based software professional’s decision to step away from a high-paying corporate career has triggered widespread discussion about burnout, purpose and redefining success in the modern workplace. Vanathi S, who spent nearly a decade at Oracle, recently revealed why she chose to quit her Rs 30 lakh-per-annum job to become a full-time travel content creator—a move she now describes as deeply fulfilling.

Vanathi had been part of the tech industry for over ten years, steadily climbing the professional ladder. Her final role at Oracle was Principal Member of Technical Staff, a senior and highly sought-after position that symbolised years of dedication, skill-building and perseverance. By conventional standards, she had achieved everything expected of her—academic success, a stable and lucrative job, marriage, financial security, and even building a home for herself and her family.

Yet, beneath these achievements, she felt increasingly disconnected from her own happiness. The daily rhythm of corporate life—back-to-back meetings, sprint cycles, recurring deadlines and writing similar lines of code—began to feel repetitive and uninspiring. What once felt challenging and rewarding slowly turned into what she described as an endless loop.

Alongside her demanding weekday schedule as a developer, Vanathi was also nurturing a growing passion project. On weekends, she travelled, trekked, filmed experiences and edited content to build her presence on social media. Juggling these two intense lifestyles took a significant toll. The constant hustle left her mentally drained and physically exhausted, and she acknowledged that her health was beginning to suffer as a result.

When she finally made the decision to resign last year, the emotions were complex. Walking away from a stable, prestigious and well-paying job brought both relief and fear. There was uncertainty about the future, but also a strong sense of calm. For Vanathi, leaving the corporate world felt necessary to reclaim her time, energy and enthusiasm—things she felt were slipping away despite outward success.

Today, she is a full-time travel content creator with more than 1.6 lakh followers on Instagram. Her days are no longer defined by office calendars and sprint deadlines, but by exploration, storytelling and creative freedom. While she openly acknowledges that this path comes with unpredictability, she remains clear about her priorities. She believes that jobs, titles and financial stability can be rebuilt, but lost time and fading passion cannot be recovered.

Her journey has struck a chord with many online. Social media users have praised her honesty and courage, with several sharing similar experiences of corporate fatigue and unfulfilled ambition. Many have described her decision as inspiring, welcoming her to what they see as a more intentional life beyond the traditional corporate framework.

For now, Vanathi is content with choosing passion over predictability. Her story reflects a growing sentiment among professionals questioning long-held definitions of success—and reminds many that fulfilment, once delayed, may never return.