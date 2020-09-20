Andhra Pradesh: More than 74 Percent Attended for Village Ward Secretariat Exams on First Day

Amaravati: Even during the COVID19 pandemic, more than 74 percent of aspirants attended for the Village and Ward Secretariat exams on the very first day, on Sunday. A total of 14 exams scheduled from Sunday to till September 26, for recruitment of various vacancies in 19 posts at Village and Ward Secretariats.

On the first day, the exams were conducted in two sessions. In the forenoon session, the AP government conducted the examinations for Category 1 (Panchayat Secretary, Mahila Police, Ward Administration Secretary and Welfare Assistant). For these examinations, at least 3,40,386 aspirants attended out of the total 4,56,997 candidates who got hall tickets, which is 74.48 percent of the total candidates who were issued hall tickets, according to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department authorities. Highest number of candidates, 56,403 appeared from Visakhapatnam district and the least number of candidates attended from Kadapa district, just 14,080, in the morning session. When considered the attendance in percentages, then the highest percentage of candidates, 77.04 percent from Visakhapatnam and the lowest percentage of candidates attended from Guntur, as 70.31 percent.



At least 73.85 percent of candidates attended for the afternoon session exams, which were conducted for the category 1 (Digital Assistant). These examinations were conducted at 1059 centres across the thirteen districts. The government issued hall tickets to 2,24,667 candidates and out of them at least 1,65,922 candidates attended. Highest number of candidates 18,900 attended from Chittoor district, while only 5,777 candidates attended from Vizianagaram district, which is the least one among all. When going through the percentage of candidates attended from various districts for the evening exam, only 70.05 candidates appeared from Srikakulam district but 76.01 percent students gave an attempt from Kadapa district.



At least 1,16,611 candidates did not appear for the forenoon exam and 58,745 candidates were absent for the afternoon exam from across the State.



The government has taken all the COVID19 pandemic preventive protocols, including ensuring social distance, checking the health conditions of the candidates and others. Only complaint on the conduct of examinations is that the government did not provide sanitizers at certain examination centres. Aspirants suggested the government to ensure the sanitizers at least twice including before and after the examination.

