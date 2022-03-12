Mother died, boy goes to school unaware of death in Tirupati

In a heart-wrenching incident, a school boy went to school for four days leaving his dead mother at home thinking that she was still sleeping. The incident occurred in Vidyanagar colony of Tirupati.



Going into details, the boy, identified as Shyam Kishore, was living with his mother Rajya Lakshmi who got separated with her husband and was working as a lecturer in a private college. On March 8, Rajya Lakshmi died in her home. The police said that the woman's son, Shyam Kishore who saw his mother lying on the floor thought that she was sleeping and went to school for four days.

He spent his days by eating snacks at home and slept beside his mother, the police added. However, the incident came to fore when the boy complained to his uncle, Durga Prasad that he was sensing a foul smell at home and took him to his home. Durga Prasad who learned that his sister was dead alerted the police.

The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and registered a case.