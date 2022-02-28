Mother kills daughter for reprimanding her over extramarital affair in YSR Kadapa district

A mother ends up killing her own daughter along with her boyfriend in anger after being reprimanded for her extramarital affair in YSR Kadapa district. The incident, which took place on October 16 last year, was portrayed as a suicide at the time, but based on the post-mortem report, the police conducted an investigation and concluded that it was a murder. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the case on Sunday.



The details are as per the police report.



Venkata Sujatha is the daughter of Ganugapenta Venkataya and Ramanamma of Lakshmipalem village in the Badvelu mandal studied up to the intermediate first year. Ramanamma had an extramarital affair with a man named Ganugapenta Srinu alias Shinaya from their village. Venkata sujatha, who was aware of the matter, rebuked his mother. With this Ramanamma decided to put an end to her daughter.

The plan was hatched by boyfriend Srinu, a close relative of the auto driver, Mekala Mallenkondayya. All together, on the night of October 16 last year, Venkata Sujatha, who was sleeping at home, was strangled to death. The body was later taken in an auto belonging to Mallenkondayya and dumped in a farm well on the outskirts of the village. It is believed that Sujatha did not appear later and left the house as her father was addicted to alcohol.

The same was reported to the police. Two days later, Sujatha's body was found in a well on the outskirts of the village. However, Ramanamma complained to police that Sujatha committed suicide. Police later registered a case of murder based on the postmortem report. District SP Anburajan and Maidukuru DSP Vamsidhar Gowda lauded Urban CI Ramachandra and SI Venkataraman for being active in the case.