Motor vehicle inspector arrested in DA case

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a motor vehicle inspector (MVI), Erlapati Mrutyunjaya Raju, working in the office of deputy transport commissioner, Eluru district, and residing in

Vijayawada on charges of possessing properties disproportionate to his income.

The officials conducted raids on Thursday on the residences of Mrutyunjaya Raju in Vijayawada, Kakinada and other places. The ACB officials during the raids found that the accused owned properties worth Rs 3.84 crore. The officials arrested him for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources income and produced him in the special court, ACB, here, which sent him to judicial remand.

According to ACB, Mrutyunjaya Raju owned one residential flat in Vijayanagar colony, Patamata, a four-storeyed building at Pantakalava road, Patamata, an entire fourth floor apartment at Lakshmi Nagar, Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada. In addition, he has 7.48 acre wet agriculture land at Mantada Kapileswarapuram of Krishna district. The ACB officials also noticed electronic gadgets, gold, silver and household articles.

Mrutyunjaya Raju is a native of Mantada village of Pamidimukkala mandal in Krishna district and joined the transport department as assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) in 1994. He worked at the office of deputy transport commissioner, Kakinada from 1994 to 1996. He worked as AMVI at enforcement squad of the DTC, Kakinada from 1996 to 1998. He was later promoted as motor vehicle inspector and worked as enforcement squad of the DTC, Kakinada from 1999 to 2003. Presently, he is working as motor vehicle inspector in Eluru.

The ACB conducted raids at his residence in Kalpana apartment, Geethanagar, Vijayawada, Kakinada and other places.