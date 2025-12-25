Mounika selected for KRU women’s basketball team

Vijayawada: Burra Mounika, a second-year BPEd student of Vijaya College of Physical Education at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural mandal, has been selected for the Krishna University women’s basketball team. The selection was made for the South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament.

On Wednesday, a felicitation programme was organised at Vijaya College of Physical Education at Nunna to congratulate the young sportsperson. Mother Theresa Education Society Secretary Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, along with Vijaya BPEd College Principal Dr B Uday Kumar, faculty members D Ratna Babu and G Vijay Kumar, felicitated Burra Mounika and wished her success in the forthcoming tournament.