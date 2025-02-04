MP Ambica seeks restoration of Gooty Fort

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana requested the Union Cultural Ministry to approve restoration of Gooty Fort at the earliest and take steps to expedite the works.

Speaking at Lok Sabha in Delhi, the MP stated that many historical monuments are being renovated across the country through National Cultural Fund (NCF). However, not a single project has been approved under NCF from Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. He said that many important historical sites in Andhra Pradesh are neglected. He said that most important historical monument in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency is ‘Gooty Fort’, which is considered as the largest fort in Andhra Pradesh.

The fort has not only of historical importance, but also of great value from tourist point of view. Its proximity to NH-44 and NH-67 and Gooty railway junction could further enhance its tourism potential. Ambica pointed out that the proposal submitted with a plan of Rs 60 crore for the restoration of Gooty Fort has not yet been approved. Stating that by restoring this fort, we can not only preserve our glorious heritage, but also develop local heritage tourism and provide employment opportunities to the people of Gooty and surrounding areas, the MP appealed the Minister to take up this project urgently.