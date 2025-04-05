Live
MP intervenes to complete stalled bridge construction
Eluru: The construction of a bridge over the Eluru canal near Gundugolanu in Bhimadole mandal has halted due to a lack of coordination among government departments. Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar is actively addressing the issue, as the halted project has forced local residents to use the national highway, leading to frequent accidents. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had allocated Rs 3.40 crore for the bridge, and construction began after a contractor was selected.
However, work was stopped by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) due to missing permissions and guideline violations, leaving the project incomplete at the slab stage.
Concerned locals brought the matter to MP Mahesh Kumar’s attention, prompting him to meet with NHAI and IWAI officials.
He instructed them to visit the site and assess the situation firsthand. Following this, officials inspected the stalled construction and assured the locals that they would work to resolve the issue.
While in Delhi for Parliament, MP Mahesh Kumar remained in touch with the officials and committed to meeting with the IWAI Chairman to seek approval for completing the bridge.