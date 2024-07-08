MP Kalisetti vows to focus on north coastal AP

Srikakulam: Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu said he was committed to the welfare of people in all aspects. He, along with Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankar, was felicitated by various journalists’ associations including APUWJ, UJF at Press Clubs here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the MP stressed on the need for development of backward north coastal AP region.

He assured to raise the issues of north coastal AP in the Lok Sabha. Srikakulam MLA Sankar assured to develop Srikakulam city and making it one of the beautiful cities in the state. Representatives of various journalist unions and other associations attended.