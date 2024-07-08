Live
- Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon
- ‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series
- Wimbledon: Djokovic expects to 'see a lot of fireworks' in the match against Rune
- Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards 'green logistics'
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office
- TGFDC camps bring people closer to nature
- Sai Pallavi Attends Graduation Ceremony, Receives Doctor's Degree
- Redmi 13 5G Launching in India on July 9: Key Specs and Features
- SDT, Manchu Manoj calls for action against youtubers over perverted comments, gains widespread support
- Arun Babu takes charge as Palnadu collector
Just In
MP Kalisetti vows to focus on north coastal AP
Highlights
Srikakulam: Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu said he was committed to the welfare of people in all aspects. He, along with...
Srikakulam: Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu said he was committed to the welfare of people in all aspects. He, along with Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankar, was felicitated by various journalists’ associations including APUWJ, UJF at Press Clubs here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the MP stressed on the need for development of backward north coastal AP region.
He assured to raise the issues of north coastal AP in the Lok Sabha. Srikakulam MLA Sankar assured to develop Srikakulam city and making it one of the beautiful cities in the state. Representatives of various journalist unions and other associations attended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS