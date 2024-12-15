Provide uninterrupted power services to consumers: APERC Chairman

Tirupati : The in-charge Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), Thakur Rama Singh, stressed the importance of providing timely and uninterrupted electricity services to consumers. He held a review meeting with the electricity department officials of Tirupati and Chittoor districts here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Rama Singh urged officials to ensure better ser-vices and earn public trust. He underscored the need for an uninter-rupted power supply, calling on staff to diligently fulfill their duties. He also directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process re-quired for constructing substations and to prioritise the timely com-pletion of new substation projects.

The in-charge Chairman highlighted the need for robust infrastructure to deliver high-quality power to consumers and instructed officials to focus on the collection of outstanding electricity dues. He advised field-level staff to work responsibly and called for awareness pro-grammes to prevent electrical accidents, promoting consumer safety and awareness.

Prior to the meeting, Thakur Rama Singh inspected the ongoing con-struction of the AP Transco EHT substation near Pachikapallam. He in-structed officials to complete the substation projects in the district without delay.

The meeting was attended by Chief General Managers DS Varkumar and PH Janakiram, APERC OSD Munisankarayya, Superintending Engi-neers Surendra Naidu (Tirupati) and Ismail (Chittoor), Senior Accounts Officer Srinivasulu and other AP Transco officials.