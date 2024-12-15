  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Provide uninterrupted power services to consumers: APERC Chairman

Provide uninterrupted power services to consumers: APERC Chairman
x
Highlights

The in-charge Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), Thakur Rama Singh, stressed the importance of providing timely and uninterrupted electricity services to consumers.

Tirupati : The in-charge Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), Thakur Rama Singh, stressed the importance of providing timely and uninterrupted electricity services to consumers. He held a review meeting with the electricity department officials of Tirupati and Chittoor districts here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Rama Singh urged officials to ensure better ser-vices and earn public trust. He underscored the need for an uninter-rupted power supply, calling on staff to diligently fulfill their duties. He also directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process re-quired for constructing substations and to prioritise the timely com-pletion of new substation projects.

The in-charge Chairman highlighted the need for robust infrastructure to deliver high-quality power to consumers and instructed officials to focus on the collection of outstanding electricity dues. He advised field-level staff to work responsibly and called for awareness pro-grammes to prevent electrical accidents, promoting consumer safety and awareness.

Prior to the meeting, Thakur Rama Singh inspected the ongoing con-struction of the AP Transco EHT substation near Pachikapallam. He in-structed officials to complete the substation projects in the district without delay.

The meeting was attended by Chief General Managers DS Varkumar and PH Janakiram, APERC OSD Munisankarayya, Superintending Engi-neers Surendra Naidu (Tirupati) and Ismail (Chittoor), Senior Accounts Officer Srinivasulu and other AP Transco officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick