MP Kalisetti walks down memory lane to Mettavalasa school

Laveru (Srikakulam District): Childhood is a treasury of sweet memories, and moments spent revisiting them are priceless. Proving that no matter how high the position one holds, one should never forget their native place or the school where they studied, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu set an example. Responding to a call from his childhood friends, he set aside protocol and walked the path to his school like a common man.

The Zilla Parishad High School at Mettavalasa became the venue for a rare and memorable occasion on Saturday. The MP began his journey on foot from his native village Varaha Narasimhapuram to the school. He retraced the very same route he once took as a student, crossing lake bunds, streams, and narrow paths along the way.

Accompanying the MP were his childhood friends. As they walked together, they shared old conversations and relived memories of school days, the struggles, games, and carefree moments. Along the way, he warmly greeted village elders.

Despite his position as an MP, his humility and ease with everyone delighted the local people.

As soon as he stepped into the school premises, the atmosphere turned emotional. Seeing his teachers and former classmates, MP Appalanaidu was visibly moved.

He eagerly looked at the classrooms and benches where he once studied and acknowledged that this school laid the foundation for his life. He embraced his old friends and enquired about their well-being.

As the school has completed 50 years, special discussions were held regarding its Golden Jubilee celebrations. The MP interacted with alumni on how to organize the celebrations in a grand manner. He assured them of his full support for the development of the school.

The MP also spent time interacting with current students, sharing his personal experiences and explaining the value of education. He encouraged them by saying that with determination and hard work, anything is achievable. He stressed need for providing better infrastructure in government schools and reminded everyone that shaping future citizens is a collective responsibility.

Despite his busy political life, Appalanaidu’s commitment to staying connected with his roots deeply impressed everyone. This heartfelt reunion became a source of inspiration.

The day will remain a special milestone in the history of Mettavalasa High School. The event powerfully conveyed that positions are temporary, but relationships and roots truly matter.