MP Kesineni Sivanath Pledges for setting up of cricket academy in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Shivnath expressed his dedication to the growth of Vijayawada and assured of establishment of cricket academy . In a spiritual meeting held, whichwas attended by MLA Gadde Rammohan and members of the Walkers Association, served as a platform to honor both politicians for their contributions to the community.

During his address, Kesineni Shivnath emphasized his efforts to bring significant sporting events to the region, announcing plans to organize the National Games in Amaravati in 2027. He also shared exciting news about the cricket stadium in Mangalagiri, which is slated to open within six months.

In addition, the MP highlighted potential developments aimed at promoting cricket in the area, including plans to establish a cricket academy in Vijayawada. He was receptive to the concerns raised by the Walkers Association members, reaffirming his commitment to addressing their issues.



It may be recalled that Kesineni Sivnath was recently elected as the President of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), a position that reinforces his dedication to enhancing sports in the state.

