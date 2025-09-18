MP launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ in Anantapur

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshminarayana formally launched ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ campaign at Government General Hospital auditorium here on Wednesday.

District Medical and Health Department has organised the programme, which will continue till October 2 and aimed at promoting comprehensive women’s health. Speaking on the occasion, MP Lakshminarayana said that a woman, as mother, sister, and daughter, plays a vital role in society. Only when she is healthy, family and community will remain healthy.

He stressed the need for regular health screenings for women to identify disease patterns across regions and ensure timely medical intervention. He also assured efforts to strengthen healthcare facilities within his parliamentary constituency.

DMHO Dr EB Devi announced that special health camps and check-ups for women will be conducted across all rural and urban Primary Health Centres, sub-centres, community hospitals, and area hospitals for 15 days.

Government Medical College Principal Dr Vijayashree, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Subrahmanyam, District Hospitals Administrator Dr David Selvam Raju, and other senior officials pledged coordinated efforts to deliver improved healthcare services.