MP M V V Satyanarayana inaugurates Architect Expo 2019 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: MP M V V Satyanarayana and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the three-day fair Indian Institute of Architect 'Expo-2019' here on Friday. Over 60 exhibitors demonstrated the construction material, interior designing products, among other models.

The organisers said the expo aims to bring architectural skills to the fore and build awareness among general public on the subject. The expo will be opened at hotel Novotel till December 29 from 11 am to 8 pm.