MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy assures supply of 10kl oxygen to GGH in Ongole

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy assured the district Collector that he would make sure extra 10 kl oxygen supplied to GGH Ongole by making an agreement with Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd in Visakhapatnam.

He met Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara and Joint Collectors JV Murali and TS Chetan respectively at the Collector's camp office on Wednesday and discussed the treatment and requirements for the Covid patients at GGH Ongole. Speaking to the press after the meeting, Srinivasulu Reddy said that they put a special focus on the provision of medicines and oxygen to the patients at GGH Ongole and decide to provide all support through Magunta Charitable Trust and his MP LADS funds. He said that the Collector informed him about the increasing requirement of oxygen and opined that it would be better, if they have a 6kl capacity tanker to transport and fill oxygen cylinders at the other hospitals in the district.

He said that they spoke to the manufacturers in Pune already will make it available at GGH Ongole in four or five weeks through their trust. He said that they are also considering the construction of 2kl capacity oxygen storage tanks at other government hospitals in the district.

Magunta said that the GGH Ongole has 20kl capacity tanks installed at premises and they are being filled with oxygen being supplied from Vizag Steel Plant regularly. However, as the Covid victims are increasing in the district, they decided to provide another 10kl of oxygen per day from Ellenbarrie Industrial Gas Ltd plant and already spoken to its management. He said that the Collector advised the construction of another 10kl tank in GGH Ongole. The MP said that all he requested the Collector is to see the patients are provided with necessary medicines and oxygen, and he is ready to spare his personal funds along with the funds from the MP LADS and Magunta Charitable Trust.