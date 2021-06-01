MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy urges Anandaiah to distribute herbal concoction in Ongole

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy requested Ayurvedic practioner BonigeAnandaiah to prepare and distribute his traditional herbal concoction for the coronavirus in Ongole also. Magunta felicitated Anandaiah at his residence in Nellore on Tuesday and assured his support and cooperation in procuring raw material, preparation and distribution of the wonder mix to the people.

Srinivasulu Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking precautions to test and approve the herbal concoction prepared by Anandaiah. He said that though the distribution is delayed by few days, the public can take the concoction with confidence. He explained that the Nallamala forest is home to many herbals that are used in the preparation of the concoction and assured that the Magunta family will help in the procurement of the raw material for Anandaiah.

He said that the Magunta family is serving the Prakasam district people for decades and requested Anandaiah to come to Ongole and prepare the mix and distribute to the locals. Responding to the request, Anandaiah promised that he would definitely visit Ongole for the preparation and distribution of the concoction.