MP Margani Bharat Ram calls upon cadre to work with unity

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has asked the YSRCP activists to work in coordination to strengthen the party.

Addressing the party cadres at Kadiyam on Monday, he said the people gave clear verdict to the party in two phases of panchayat elections.

He further added that the party will recognise the true and loyal cadres in right time and warned that stern action will be taken on the back-stabbers in the party.

Because of the welfare schemes and development works, the people supported the party and reposed confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Steps will be taken to develop Kadiyam on all fronts, he assured.

The MP said YSRCP is like a family and all the members in the family work together, and added that it is the duty of everyone to work for the party and express solidarity to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is striving for the welfare of the people and development of the State. Party rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, G Babu, D Seshagiri and others were present.