MP Margani Bharat Ram inaugurates photo exhibition on road repairs

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram claimed that the development that takes place under Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation is not happening anywhere else in the State. On Friday, he inaugurated a photo exhibition on road repairs at the Municipal Corporation office.

MP Bharat said that all the dividers on the main roads have been modernised. The road works are being carried out on an end-to-end basis. He said the State government has ordered to ensure that there are no potholes on roads. He said that 500 potholes have been identified and closed in the city.

He added that another 300 have been recently identified.

He said the city is being beautified, the dividers are made and roads widened. The road from railway station to 5 carts market will be widened into 80 feet road and for taking it up, Rs 9.5 crore has been paid to the railways.

Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that potholes have been repaired in the city at a cost of Rs 88 lakh and a photo exhibition was organised to inform the public about them. The exhibition will continue for three days, he said.

RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and others participated.