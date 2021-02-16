MP, Minister trade barbs as campaign begins for municipal elections

Vijayawada: MP and senior TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and the Endowments Minister and West MLA Velampalli Srinivas engaged in war of words in the campaign for election to be held for the municipal corporation on March 10.

Kesineni alleged that Velampalli failed on all fronts to develop the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency and was busy in robbing the temples. While Minister Velampalli Srinivas alleged that Kesineni Nani had not paid salaries to hundreds of transport workers. As part of the election campaign for the VMC polls, Kesineni made door-to-door campaign in 41st division on Monday.

He spoke to the local people and enquired about their problems.

Later, speaking to the media, Kesineni alleged that the Minister did nothing for the development of the West constituency and not even the roads were repaired during the 20 months of YSRCP rule. He further alleged the YSRCP cheated Muslims of Andhra Pradesh.

MP's daughter Kesineni Swetha said during the TDP rule, Rs13 crore was sanctioned for construction of Musafir Khana near the railway station and 90 percent works were completed in TDP rule. She alleged that the YSRCP government did not complete the remaining 10 per cent works in 20 months rule. She participated in the election campaign in 54th division in One Town. She said many schemes were implemented for the welfare of Muslims in the TDP rule but now the YSRCP government has ignored these schemes and welfare of Muslims.

On the other hand, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas alleged that MP Kesineni comes out and meet public during the elections only. He alleged the MP had not paid salaries to the Kesineni Transport workers and has history of cheating the workers.

Velampalli Srinivas visited some colonies in Chitti Nagar area in 48th division and enquired about the local problems. He assured that the local problems will be solved, if the YSRCP is voted to power in VMC elections slated to be held on March 10. He visited Vagu centre, Tunnel hill area, KNR Peta, Prizerpet and other colonies and spoke to the voters. He said the MP has no right to comment about the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP.