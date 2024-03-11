MP Raghuramakrishna Raju approaches AP High Court

Vijayawada: MP Raghuramakrishna Raju came to Andhra Pradesh High Court. He filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the corruption that took place after the YCP government came to power in AP. The hearing on this petition will be held on Monday. 10th item Raghuramakrishna’s petition is in Hall No. 19 of the High Court.

It is known that while he was in YCP, he criticized CM Jagan and YCP. In this process, he faced many difficulties from the side of the government. So, he stopped coming to AP. After a long time, he went to Bhimavaram for Sankranti. After this, he entered AP again. There was a commotion at the High Court with the arrival of Raghuramakrishna.