MP stresses on need for more trains like Vande Bharat

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): MP Margani Bharat Ram urged the Central government to introduce a superfast, advanced train between Varanasi and Rajahmundry on the lines of Vande Bharat train. He also requested to lay a train from Kovvur to Bhadrachalam, stating that he had mentioned this matter in Parliament.

He suggested to carry out track upgrading works and close the level crossing gates completely and construct Railway Over Bridges wherever necessary. The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad highspeed train Vande Bharat.

A grand welcome was accorded to Vande Bharat train going from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam at Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday night in a traditional way. Rajahmundry MP Bharat, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and others looked at the facilities for train passengers. They inspected coaches. Later, they waved the flag and bid farewell to the train.

Speaking on this occasion, MP Bharat said that more such trains should come according to the needs of passengers.

He said that at a time when the wealthy are preferring to fly with the idea of reaching their destination quickly, such trains will be a golden sign for the railway department.

Vande Bharat train has been introduced in recognition of the need of passengers from Rajamahendravaram, the commercial hub of both Godavari districts, Collector Madhavi Latha said.

YSRCP city president Adapa Srihari and others participated in this programme.