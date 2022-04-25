MP Talari Rangaiah urges students to turn entrepreneurs

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah asked the JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G Ranga Janardhana to become a partner in India Semi-conductor Mission (ISM) and contribute their might in the making of semi-conductor chip. Interacting with the VC here on Sunday, he said varsity should be a partner in the establishment of electronic industries and in the generation of jobs.

The MP asked students to set up start-up companies and develop incubation centres.

VC Ranga Janardhana responding to the suggestions of the MP said he would hold a seminar on semi-conductor chip and create awareness on innovating such a chip and make efforts to get funds for undertaking research.

Later the MP visited the incubation centre.

Rector Vijay Kumar, Registrar Sasidhar, principal Sujatha and others were present.