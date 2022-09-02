  • Menu
MP Vijayasai Reddy lauds Best University for making rapid strides

District Collector Basanth Kumar receiving Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy in Gorantla on Thursday
District Collector Basanth Kumar receiving Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy in Gorantla on Thursday

Gorantla (Sathya Sai): YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ushered in revolutionary reforms in higher education sector ever since he took over reins of government in 2019, in the state.

Participating in the annual celebration of the private 'Best Innovation University' here as the chief guest on Thursday, Vijay Sai Reddy said that the YSRCP government had initiated reforms in education right from high school to PG education. He lauded Best University for making rapid strides ever since its establishment in 2018. So far, 104 students have been awarded degrees and multiple courses in Agriculture, Engineering and Artificial Intelligence etc had been introduced. He said the new university was feather in the cap of new Sathya Sai district.

He assured full cooperation of government in all its future endeavours.

Puttaparthi MLA D Sridhar and Collector Basanth Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

