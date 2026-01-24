Adani group stocks slide 13%

New Delhi: Shares of Adani group companies tumbled up to 13 per cent on Friday amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has sought the court's approval to serve summons to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265-million bribery case.

The stock of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, plunged 9.38 per cent to Rs1,891.60 apiece, Adani Power dropped 8.84 per cent to Rs128.35, Adani Ports plunged 7.81 per cent to Rs1,303.35, and Adani Total Gas by 7.55 per cent to Rs 507 on the BSE.

Adani Ports was the biggest loser on the 30-share index. Adani Green Energy Ltd tanked 13.20 per cent to Rs 785 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5 crore for the December quarter 2025.