MPDOs thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for promotion opportunities

Amaravati: A delegation of AP Government Employees Federation and AP MPDOs Association called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for resolving the issue regarding promotions to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) in the state.

The representatives of MPDOs Assosiation informed the Chief Minister that there were about thousands of officers working in the panchayat raj department in 12 different cadres and added that with the MPDOs getting promotions, the employees working in the cadres below them would also get promotion.

AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy, MPDOs Association president Y Brahmaiah, MPDOs Assosiation representatives G V Narayana Reddy, K Srinivasa Reddy, K N V Prasad Rao and Nathi Bujji felicitated the Chief Minister on the occasion.