  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MPDOs thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for promotion opportunities

Representatives of AP Government Employees Federation and P MPDOs Association call on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to thank him for removing hurdles to their promotions at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday
x

Representatives of AP Government Employees Federation and P MPDOs Association call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to thank him for removing hurdles to their promotions at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday 

Highlights

A delegation of the AP Government Employees Federation and AP MPDOs Association called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for resolving the issue regarding promotions to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) in the state

Amaravati: A delegation of AP Government Employees Federation and AP MPDOs Association called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for resolving the issue regarding promotions to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) in the state.

The representatives of MPDOs Assosiation informed the Chief Minister that there were about thousands of officers working in the panchayat raj department in 12 different cadres and added that with the MPDOs getting promotions, the employees working in the cadres below them would also get promotion.

AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy, MPDOs Association president Y Brahmaiah, MPDOs Assosiation representatives G V Narayana Reddy, K Srinivasa Reddy, K N V Prasad Rao and Nathi Bujji felicitated the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X