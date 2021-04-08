Top
MPTC and ZPTC elections: 6.52 per cent polling registered at Prakasam district

MPTC and ZPTC elections: 6.52 per cent polling registered at Prakasam district
MPTC and ZPTC elections: 6.52 per cent polling registered at Prakasam district

Ongole: The polling for the 41 ZPTC and 387 MPTC positions in the Prakasam district started peacefully in the morning.

The officials recorded that by the end of 09.00 AM, 6.527 per cent of voters utilized their vote.

They said that 113671 of the total 1741471 voters in the mandals where the elections are being conducted exercised their franchise.

