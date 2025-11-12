MSME park to come up in 68 acres in Venkatapuram

Chittoor: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, generating employment, and accelerating economic growth through rapid industrial development.

On Tuesday, Naidu virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 50 MSME parks across 17 districts from Pedda Eerlapadu in Prakasam district. Among these, the MSME Industrial Park at Venkatapuram in Chittoor district, developed on 68 acres with an investment of Rs 14.30 crore, was inaugurated during the event.

He also laid the stone for a Flatted Factory Complex at Pandarlapalli in Kuppam, to be built on five acres at a cost of Rs 15.66 crore. Works for another MSME Park at Chadalla village in Punganur mandal, spread over 21.80 acres at a cost of ₹9.50 crore, were launched, while another park is planned at Mangadu village in Nagari mandal on 20 acres with an estimated investment of Rs 17.30 crore.

The virtual programme held at Venkatapuram was attended by Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, District Collector Sumit Kumar, CHUDA Chairperson Kathari Hemalatha, and SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu.

During the interaction, woman entrepreneur Mythili, proprietor of RJ Refinery, shared how her used-oil recycling unit became viable under the new government. Her enterprise provides direct employment to 20 people and indirect livelihoods to another 20. Appreciating her initiative, Naidu described young entrepreneurs as “hidden gems in the soil of the state” and urged every household to nurture at least one industrialist who could inspire ten others, envisioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub of innovation and inclusive growth.