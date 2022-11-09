MSP assured to farmers during kharif, says DAO

Pedapudi (Kakinada District): District Agriculture Officer N Vijay Kumar inaugurated paddy procurement centre (PPC) on Tuesday at G Mamidada village of Pedapudi mandal in Kakinada district. He said paddy procurement process for Kharif season has begun in the district.

He said that paddy was cultivated in 91,040 hectares in the district in Kharif and they are expecting paddy production of 5.81 lakh MTs. He said that 4.65 lakh metric tonnes of grain is expected to reach the market. The district administration succeeded in avoiding distress sale by farmers by providing minimum support price (MSP) to them for their produce through PPC during previous seasons. He said the same will continue in Kharif season and arrangements have been made for paddy procurement in the district.

Vijaya Kumar said that action has been taken for 100% registration of farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), adding that there are 263 RBKs in the district. 'Farmers need not go to paddy procurement centres to sell their paddy produce. The PPC people will visit the field of the farmer and check quality specification and purchase paddy produce at MSP,' he explained.

The district agricultural officer said that the government is providing MSP of Rs 2,060 per quintal of Grade - A and Rs 2,040 per common variety of paddy. Within 21 days, amount will be deposited through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into farmers' accounts, thus avoiding middlemen. He said farmers registration, MSP prices, grain quality standards and other information can be found through RBKs. Village agricultural assistants will be available at field level and a control room was set up for paddy procurement in the district, he informed.