Mudivedu cops book Naidu, others

Rayachoti: In a significant development, Mudivedu (Tamballapalli constituency) police registered a case against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders in connection with the violent incidents in Angallu, during Naidu’s visit to projects in Annamayya district.

Following a complaint filed by YSRCP leader and Angallu agriculture market committee chairman BR Umapathi Reddy on Tuesday, Mudivedu police registered the case crime No 79-2023 against Naidu and others who are TDP leaders accompanying him during his visit to projects in Annamayya district on August 4, under various sections of IPC, including 120b,147, 148,153,307,115,109,323,506 r-w149. for criminal conspiracy, preplanned attack, instigating violence, intimidating, murder attempt, rioting with deadly weapons with an intention to cause injuries to others.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, district SP R Gangadhar Rao said former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu deviating from the approved original plan (route) entered Molakalacheruvu and went Nayanivaripalli project where he, while addressing his party activists, spoke in an “instigating and threatening” manner and also made many “derogatory comments” against the local (Thamballapalle) MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy.

After Naidu’s entourage reached Angallu, the TDP leaders and activists in a pre-planned move attacked YSRCP activists led by Umapathi Reddy who came to submit a representation to Naidu on the projects.

The TDP activists resorted to a violent attack with sticks, rods, knives, etc., leading to injuries to many, the SP said adding that the act was viewed as against the state and cases were registered under various sections of IPC.

Investigation is going and further action will be taken based on the report, the SP added.

The list of people against whom police registered case include N Chandrababu Naidu (A1), former ministers Devineni Uma Maheswar Rao, N Amaranatha Reddy, Rambhupal Reddy, ex-MLA Shajahan Basha, Dommalapati Ramesh, TDP state general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Ghanta Narahari, Sriram Chinababu (Telugu Yuvatha state president), party state spokesperson Sridhar Varma, R Srinivas Reddy, Chittoor Parliamentary constituency party president Pulivarthy Nani, M Ramprasad Reddy, Palan Khader Khan, YG Ramana, Y G Narendra, Rachakonda Madhubabu, Farvin Taj and Yelagiri Doraseamy Naidu, A2 to A19) respectively and others.

Additional SP Raj Kamal and Madanapalle DSP Kesappa were present.