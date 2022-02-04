Mudragada Padmanabham thanks YS Jagan for withdrawing cases filed in the Kapu movement

The former minister Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan. Chief Minister Jagan and thanked him for withdrawing all the cases filed in the Kapu movement. He said he was informed by Minister Kannababu that the issue cases against the Kapus had been discussed in the Cabinet. He said that the cases of making themselves guilty of a heinous crime were very unfair. He was very happy and thanked the Chief Minister.

It is known that Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has decided to lift the cases registered during the Kapu reservation movement. A total of 161 cases registered under the Chandrababu government during the Kapu reservation movement were being withdrawn. Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit has issued orders lifting cases registered in all districts across the state from January 2016 to March 2019.

It is also learned that several protesters set fire to a train during the East Godavari District Tuni event held in January 2016 as part of the movement. The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders in 2020 to withdraw the cases in another 17 cases related to the incident. It has withdrawn 17 cases registered at Tuni Rural Police Station.

The DGP said the cases were being withdrawn as per the recommendations. While a total of 69 cases have been registered in connection with the train burning incident, it is learned that 51 cases have already been withdrawn by Jagan Sarkar in 2019.

It is well known that during the last TDP government, there was a large-scale agitation by members of that social class seeking reservations for the Kapus. It was in this context that the movement turned violent in January 2016 when protesters set fire to a train at a Tuni event. The then government registered a total of 69 cases against it. Chief Minister YS Jagan, who announced during the last elections that he would withdraw the cases related to the incident had withdrawn all the cases as per his promise.