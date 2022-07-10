Multi-speciality hospital to come up in Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram: District administration has come up with a novel idea of constructing a super-speciality hospital in Patvathipuram. The district collector Nishant Kumar identified a site and discussed with concerned officials, negotiated with the government and shifted the veterinary hospital situated over there to a near-by place and also succeeded in getting site from police department where old police quarters were there.

The multi speciality hospital will be constructed in 5.40 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 49.26 crore with 115 bed capacity. The hospital is also being strengthened with Mother Child Health Care Centre which is coming up with Rs 21.15 crores which will provide 100 beds.

The collector visited the site with concerned officials and instructed the Executive Engineer M Surya Prabhakar to take up the construction work immediately. There should not be any compromise in quality of construction.

The work has to be finished as early as possible to dedicate the services to the people of the district and needy, he added.