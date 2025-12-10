Multiple feedback channels help TTD to capture devotee experiences

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a series of feedback surveys to better understand the experiences of pilgrims and improve the services offered to devotees. The new system places feedback collection at the centre of service enhancement, following the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who stressed the need for continuous improvement across temples in the State.

For nearly a year, TTD has been gathering opinions through multiple platforms, including IVRS, WhatsApp and direct interactions by Srivari Sevaks. Officials say these channels are helping them capture real-time experiences and address issues more effectively.

The IVRS survey allows devotees to respond to 17 questions related to different aspects of their visit. These include their overall pilgrimage experience, Annaprasadam, accommodation, tonsuring facilities, temple services, luggage counters and the pricing of food items in private hotels. Pilgrims can record their responses at their convenience.

For those using mobile phones, QR codes placed around Tirumala and Tirupati connect directly to the TTD WhatsApp feedback system. After scanning, devotees can enter their name, select the service category, type their feedback or upload a short video, and rate the service. This option offers a simple way to communicate issues or appreciation within a limit of 600 characters.

Srivari Sevaks are also playing an active role by collecting feedback in person. They interact with devotees at various points, distribute questionnaires and gather written responses. TTD officials say this method helps capture ground-level experiences more accurately.

Another platform, ‘Dial Your EO’ programme, is held on the first Friday of every month. Devotees can call and speak directly to the TTD Executive Officer, share their suggestions and raise concerns. Feedback is also accepted through email for those who prefer sending detailed opinions.

TTD stated that all suggestions received through these channels are being reviewed regularly. The organisation aims to use the feedback to strengthen services and provide a better experience for the large number of pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati.