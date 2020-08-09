Municipal Corporation of Tirupati focuses on income generation through BPS

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities has focused their attention on income generation through imposing heavy penalties on violators of building construction rules.



The civic body is aiming to collect Rs 3 crore at least through BPS in the city. Commissioner P S Girisha took all measures to streamline the building plan approvals procedure and avoid delay in the process.

In this regard, the Commissioner recently convened a special meeting with officials concerned and strictly warned that planning department should work actively to control the unauthorised constructions in the city.

In fact, many unauthorised constructions are coming up very fast on the outskirt areas. Planning personnel must put their surveillance on this type of unauthorised constructions and encroachments. In view of mushrooming of illegal structures, the Commissioner ordered the two assistant city planners and building inspectors to inspect all the ongoing constructions in the city and take steps for violation in plan approvals.

If officials found any lapses in building approvals, they can impose huge penalties on building owners. In this regard, they noticed around 1,000 small and huge building constructions going on in the city under domestic as well as commercial category. For the convenience of unauthorised builders, the MCT has extended its Building Penalisation Scheme till October 31.

Actually, the last date was ended on July 31. In the interest of building owners and also to earn much more income as per state government direction, the MCT extended the BPS date.

If anybody constructs unauthorised constructions after July 31 it will attract penalty and will come under planning rules violation. The MCT will impose 100 per cent property tax as penalty.

In this regard, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha issued a special circular to all the officials concerned to collect penalisation amount from unauthorised constructions.

To generate seriousness among the staff over the rules implementation, the Commissioner is conducting surprise checks on various ongoing apartments and huge commercial complexes.