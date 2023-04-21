Municipal Corporation of Tirupati gears up to celebrate Gangamma Jatara grandly

Tirupati : The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is gearing up for the celebration of annual Ganga Jatara on a massive scale. This is the first Jatara to be held after the state government declared the spiritual carnival as a state festival. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with corporation officials on Thursday held a meeting on the arrangements to be made for the Jatara anticipating a huge rush of devotees this year.

After the meeting, Corporation officials including Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayors Mudra Narayana, Abhinay Reddy and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha through MLA Karunakar Reddy handed over the Rs 25 lakh cheque to Gangamma temple Executive Officer Munikrishna for the conduct of the Jatara, which will be held from May 8 to 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said that the corporation will take up a massive publicity campaign in the city on the Jatara to ensure large participation of pilgrims so as to get nationwide recognition for the state festival.

Accordingly, leaflets, giving the details of the events to be observed during the Jatara, the glory of Gangamma, who is believed to be the sister of Lord Venkateswara and also historic importance of the temple, will be distributed to 2.5 lakh households in the pilgrim city and

surrounding localities. The Kumkuma (vermilion) packets will also be distributed to all the households as a gesture and invitation to the families in the city to participate in the Jatara.

In this connection, he urged the Corporation officials and staff to take the festival as their own and present sare to Gangamma, following the age-old tradition of presenting sare to the folk goddess on the occasion of Jatara to add momentum to the spiritual congregation.

The MLA wanted more focus on sanitation, drinking water and mobile toilets for the convenience of devotees. As the mercury level has already touched 40 degree Celsius, he wanted the officials to set up water kiosks (Chaluva pandillu) for providing drinking water.

Additional Commissioner Sunitha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleshwar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Municipal Engineer Chandrashekhar, Health Officer Dr Harikrishna and Revenue Officer K L Varma were present.