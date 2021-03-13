Municipal polls: 77 tables arranged for counting in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram : District administration has made all arrangements for the counting of votes polled in the municipal elections.

Polling was held for Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, municipalities of Bobbili, Salur, Parvathipuram and Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat. The counting of votes will be taken up on Sunday.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, election observer Kantilal Dande and SP B Rajakumari have visited various venues arranged for the counting process which would begin at 8 am.

In all, 25 counting tables have been arranged for the counting of votes polled in Vizianagaram Muncipal Corporation. Salur and Bobbili municipalities have been provided with 15 tables each and Parvathipuram 12. Ten tables have been set up for the counting of votes polled at Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat.

The counting of votes for Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation will be taken up at Rajiv Stadium here.

The total counting tables set up in the district are 77 and a special officer has been appointed for each municipality to supervise the counting process. Total 207 counting assistants and 90 supervisors have been appointed to complete the process in a smooth manner.

The entire process would be filmed with video cameras. The Collector stated that all the staff connected with the counting process have been trained. All the election agents have been asked to follow the Covid norms at counting centres.