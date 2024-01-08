Municipal workers’ strike enters 13th day

Vijayawada: The strike by municipal workers entered 13th day on Sunday with the workers organising human chains, protest demonstrations in various districts across the state in spite of the hurdles placed by the police.

CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu, addressing the striking municipal workers here, condemned the oppressive measures taken by the state government against the striking workers. He said the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should implement the assurances he had given earlier.

The state government, which had been spending huge amounts of funds for the development of the municipal offices across the state, is not inclined to pay the salaries to the workers. He demanded the government to fulfil the demands of the municipal workers by inviting them to discussions. He warned the government that the CPM would also join the municipal workers in their fight for justice.

Municipal workers Federation state general secretary K Umamaheswara Rao, CPM executive member Ch Babu Rao, Donepudi Kasinath also addressed the striking workers and demanded the government to solve the demands.

The workers are demanding a one month bonus or enhancement of salary of Rs 21,000 by Rs 3,000. The engineering workers should also be paid the 11th PRC basic wages. The two-time talks with the group of ministers are incomplete and the government should take initiative to find a solution to the logjam. AP Municipal workers and employees’ federation has decided to stage dharnas in front of the district collector offices across the state on Monday.