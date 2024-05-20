GenAI emerges as key theme in firms’ discussions in Q1 this year

New Delhi : Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has emerged as a key theme in companies' discussions in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, a new report said on Monday.

According to the data analytics and consulting company GlobalData, S&P 500 companies in their Q1 2024 earnings call transcripts had discussions about GenAI adoption, products/solutions on offer, strategic partnerships, investments, and application areas.

"Companies are looking at GenAI tools for better productivity, increased sales, brand awareness, and an enhanced customer experience. They are investing, collaborating, and leveraging to make use of this new and emerging opportunity," said Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.



According to the report, companies are applying GenAI to help customers and increase productivity.

Biotech firm Thermo Fisher Scientific is leveraging GenAI as part of its PPI (Practical Process Improvement) business system toolkit to help customers, on the other hand, management services company Automatic Data Processing is using GenAI to proactively deliver actionable insights in plain language to enhance HR productivity, aid decision-making, and streamline day-to-day tasks for clients and their employees, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the report showed that companies are also teaming up to improve their AI capabilities.

Cognizant Technology Solutions is collaborating with ServiceNow to enhance its Work NEXT modern workplace services solution with GenAI capabilities.



Cognizant also discussed its plan to invest approximately $1 billion in GenAI capabilities over the next three years.

