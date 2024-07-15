  • Menu
Murali Krishna new Anantapur SP

Murali Krishna new Anantapur SP
Anantapur: K V Murali Krishna has been posted as the Superintendent of Police for Anantapur district in place of Gowthami Sali, who was transferred...

Anantapur: K V Murali Krishna has been posted as the Superintendent of Police for Anantapur district in place of Gowthami Sali, who was transferred and posted as NTR district DCP (Law and Order).

