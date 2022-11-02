Muslim serve food to devotees of Ayyappa

Visakhapatnam: Exhibiting the essence of 'unity in diversity', a team of Muslim brethren served food to those in 'Ayyappa deeksha.' Proving 'God is one for all', representatives of the Youth Welfare and Minority Rights Protection Samithi have set an example for others. They served food to the uniformed devotees of Lord Ayyappa at Ramalayam, Sitaram Nagar in Gajuwaka.

Expressing his happiness over the acceptance of the invite, samithi state president Farooq Shibli says, "We feel glad that the devotees accepted our invite to serve them food at the Rama temple." The thoughtful gesture of the Muslim brethren drew the attention of other communities. Instead of following the 'divide and rule' theory based on communities, the samithi representatives say that they keep organising similar programmes at temples.

"Communal harmony plays a significant part in maintaining the peace of the country. Rather than focusing on caste and religion, we need to remember that we belong to a nation and there is a need to unify further beyond communities," said samithi members Zahir and Abu Nazar.

After serving the meal to Ayyappa devotees, the representatives of the samithi raised 'Sabka Malik Ek Hai' slogan. Meanwhile, after relishing the food, the Ayyappa devotees blessed the Muslim brethren saying 'Annadata Sukhibhava'.