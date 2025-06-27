MVGR organises blood donation camp

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of MANSAS Chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s 74th birthday celebrations, MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from the staff, NSS & NCC volunteers and students of all MANSAS educational institutes, who together donated 94 units of blood.

The organisers appreciated everyone who came forward to donate blood and extended their heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, coordinators, and supporting staff for their commitment to this noble cause.

MANSAS Correspondent Dr KVL Raju, Director Prof PS Sitarama Raju, Principal Dr R Ramesh, NSS Program Officer N Shanmukha Rao, have attended ,redcross representative P.Ramu have attended the programme.