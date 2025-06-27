  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVGR organises blood donation camp

MVGR organises blood donation camp
x

Blood donation camp at MVGR College

Highlights

On the occasion of MANSAS Chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s 74th birthday celebrations, MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of MANSAS Chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s 74th birthday celebrations, MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from the staff, NSS & NCC volunteers and students of all MANSAS educational institutes, who together donated 94 units of blood.

The organisers appreciated everyone who came forward to donate blood and extended their heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, coordinators, and supporting staff for their commitment to this noble cause.

MANSAS Correspondent Dr KVL Raju, Director Prof PS Sitarama Raju, Principal Dr R Ramesh, NSS Program Officer N Shanmukha Rao, have attended ,redcross representative P.Ramu have attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick