Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana conducts Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Maddilapalem
Highlights
MVV Satyanarayana, along with party members and local leaders, visited Maddilapalem Pithapuram Colony and Mangapura Colony in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.
MVV Satyanarayana, along with party members and local leaders, visited Maddilapalem Pithapuram Colony and Mangapura Colony in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam. They interacted with the locals and addressed their concerns. MVV Satyanarayana emphasized that the people's response to the Padayatra has been unprecedented.
He expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy and stated that his rule will continue to focus on welfare and development. He also urged the public to support YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. Ward YCP President Peethala Govindu and women party members also participated in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS