MVV Satyanarayana conducts Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Maddilapalem

MVV Satyanarayana, along with party members and local leaders, visited Maddilapalem Pithapuram Colony and Mangapura Colony in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.

They interacted with the locals and addressed their concerns. MVV Satyanarayana emphasized that the people's response to the Padayatra has been unprecedented.


He expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy and stated that his rule will continue to focus on welfare and development. He also urged the public to support YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. Ward YCP President Peethala Govindu and women party members also participated in the program.



