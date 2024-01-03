MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra for 13 th day, explains Welfare schemes to people

MVV Satyanarayana, the Member of Parliament of Visakha East Constituency, recently organized a Padayatra in different areas of the constituency. The march was held in Visakha Arilova, specifically in the Anna Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Tota Garuvu, and Gandhinagar areas. The Padayatra covered a distance of 8 kilometers and had a significant participation from the local community, including women, party leaders, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, and leaders of affiliated organizations.

During the event, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his welfare initiatives and development programs in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed the public's desire for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to continue his leadership in the upcoming 2024 elections. Mr. Satyanarayana urged the people of the state to support the Chief Minister, who is dedicated to the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh.

The event was attended by Eastern Constituency Election Observers Molli Apparao, Chokkara Sekhara Rao, and Bonda Srinivasa Rao, along with a large number of party leaders and supporters.