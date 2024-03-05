MVV Satyanarayana extends financial assistance to kin of deceased in Visakha

Pilla Gangulodu (48), a resident of Pedajalaripeta in Visakha East Constituency 19, has passed away due to illness. The family of the deceased received a visit from members of the Parliament and Visakha East YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana on Monday.

During the visit, a financial assistance of 10,000 rupees was handed over to the family members of the deceased to provide support during this difficult time. MVV Satyanarayana also gave words of encouragement to the family and assured them of further support in the future.

The visit was attended by Ward YCP in-charge Surada Venkatalakshmi Das, Ward President Vadamodula Ganesh, Pilla Paradesi Ward Women President Behra Vasantha, as well as village elders Parasanna. A large number of women from party lines were also present at the program to show their support.



The assistance and support provided by the YCP members to the family of the deceased is a gesture of compassion and solidarity during their time of need.