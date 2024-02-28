MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Durga Polamamba Temple in Vizag

A foundation stone laying program for the development works of the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Durga Polamamba Temple in Visakha East Constituency was held on Tuesday.

The program, which included modernization and slab construction works, was undertaken with a contribution of 20 Lakhs from the YCP Coordinator Mr. M.V.V Satyanarayana. Speaking at the event, MVV Satyanarayana emphasized the development of every area in the constituency and highlighted the efforts to make East Constituency an ideal constituency in Visakha under the leadership of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The program was attended by various party leaders and affiliates, including Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Kanakaraju, Kannababu, Kilaparthi Govind, Chandramouli, Suribabu, Appalanayudu, Molli Hemanth, Molli Venkataramana, Venkata Lakshmi, and many women leaders.