MVV Satyanarayana participates in padayatra for 58th day

In the Eastern Constituency, a call for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to be re-elected in the upcoming elections has been made by local leaders and supporters. They believe that only under the leadership of CM Jagananna can the area see comprehensive development and progress.

A padayatra was conducted from Isukthota, Ram Temple on the 58th Monday, with Ward Corporator Molli Lakshmi Apparao leading the way. Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, who has been conducting the padayatra for the past 58 days, highlighted the lack of development in the constituency under the current MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, despite being elected three times.

Delete Edit

The supporters expressed their confidence in CM Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership and urged the public to bless him with a strong mandate in the upcoming elections. Various local leaders and affiliated associations, as well as women party members and fans, participated in the program, showing their support for the Chief Minister and the development of the Visakhapatnam constituency.

