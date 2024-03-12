  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana participates in padayatra for 58th day

MVV Satyanarayana participates in padayatra for 58th day
x
Highlights

In the Eastern Constituency, a call for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to be re-elected in the upcoming elections has been made by local leaders...

In the Eastern Constituency, a call for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to be re-elected in the upcoming elections has been made by local leaders and supporters. They believe that only under the leadership of CM Jagananna can the area see comprehensive development and progress.

A padayatra was conducted from Isukthota, Ram Temple on the 58th Monday, with Ward Corporator Molli Lakshmi Apparao leading the way. Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, who has been conducting the padayatra for the past 58 days, highlighted the lack of development in the constituency under the current MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, despite being elected three times.

The supporters expressed their confidence in CM Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership and urged the public to bless him with a strong mandate in the upcoming elections. Various local leaders and affiliated associations, as well as women party members and fans, participated in the program, showing their support for the Chief Minister and the development of the Visakhapatnam constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X