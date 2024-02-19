MVV Satyanarayana pays tribute to BR Ambedkar at GVMC ward 22, interacts with people

Live
Just In
The residents of Siddhartha Nagar in Visakha's GVMC 22nd Ward gathered for a spirited meeting on Sunday. The event was graced by Members of Parliament and Eastern YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana as the Chief Guest. Along with MP, MVV Garu paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue and laid the foundation stone for a social building funded by 25 lakh rupees from GVMC.
During the meeting, MP MVV interacted with the village elders to address local issues and discuss the welfare schemes implemented by the YCP government. He emphasized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's dedication to providing for all citizens and enhancing living standards. Suggestions were made for improving the efficiency of local officials in delivering welfare schemes.
The attendees were urged to support Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections and ensure his victory as MLA from the YCP party. The program concluded with a dinner shared with the villagers, including village leaders, locals, party members, and women.