MVV Satyanarayana says development is possible with YS Jagan

The YCP Coordinator of Visakha East Constituency M.V.V Satyanarayana said that the welfare of every citizen is possible with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He went to each place and asked about the local problems.

MVV Satyanarayana Garu said that the development and welfare under the AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy taking place. With industrial promotion decisions taken by the state government, Mukesh Ambani, Tata, Birla, Adani, ArcelorMittal, Sanghvi, Bhajanka, Bhangar industrial giants such as Infosys, Wipro, Amazon, BEL, Randstand etc. have already started operations in Visakhapatnam. Many electronic companies such as Bluestar, Daikin, Dixon, TCL, Munoth etc. have not only started their operations in AP but also undertaken expansion programs. Also, in 2022-23, the state government has attracted 3 lakh 32 thousand crores.. MSME Export Promotion Council said. Moreover, the Chairman of MSME Export Promotion Council said that if we look at it from 2019, the AP government has attracted investments of 8 lakh 41 thousand crores. He said that this is like a small teaser for the development in the industrial sector. Therefore, in the upcoming elections, he requested you to give your blessings and support and make Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy the Chief Minister again.

In the program Matsyakara Chairman Vijay Chander, SC Zonal Incharge Allampally Rajababu Bonda Srinu, Chokkara Shekhar Rao, Ramanna Patrudu, Pathivada Venkata Lakshmi, Kari Srilakshmi, Manda Reddy, Kanakaraju, Kannababu, Varalakshmi, Vaida Narayana, Karri Prasad, Muddada Krishna, Rama Rao , Kanakala Krishna, Gurus, Ramakrishna, Chalam, Molli Hemant, Sai, Shirisha, Sakina village elders, conveners, a large number of women, party leaders, fans, many corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated societies, party leaders, women participated.





